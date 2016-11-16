Internet Profits Explained: Affiliate Marketing + Sales Funnels Posted by Oderus Missing Beaver on Nov 16, 2016 in Highest Paying Affiliate Programs | 0 comments Who here has heard of affiliate marketing? OK, good. So, we all know how wonderful it is to make money selling affiliate products for 50% commission and how much time we save by not having to create and support said products. But, here is something that is not so excellent about this business model. Click Here To Partner With iPro Click Here To Attend a Live Internet Profits Webinar This Monday or Catch The Replay You can only earn so much from one of these affiliate product funnel systems. Once the lead exits the funnel your commissions stop. (Unless the product is something like a membership site where said leads pays a subscription fee or service charge. Then you will likely be earning a reoccurring commission as long as the member stays enrolled in the program or continues using the service. Recurring commission is something you should always take into consideration when promoting services.) You will typically only earn commission on the front end offer and any up or down sells throughout the sales funnel. And, unless you are using an opt-in form of some sort to capture the leads before sending them to the product sales page you are growing someone else’s email mailing list. Another Thing That Kind of Stinks About Typical Affiliate Programs Is that most of us are not professional marketers, we’re newbies. And we are trying to get rich by selling low ticket items we found on JVZoo or ClickBank. Then, we put in tons of time, effort, and maybe even some money into building someone else’s mailing list. Plus, we have zero control over the product creators actions. They could just discontinue the good without warning, and now you just lost that stream of income. The Best Highest Paying Big Commission Affiliate Programs in 2017 So, as many of you may already know, I specialize in finding alternate means to generate income. I offer my advice and share my knowledge in order to give you multiple strategies for creating wealth in your life. And today is no different. Just recently, I joined the most astonishing affiliate partner program I have ever seen. It is called iPro or Internet Profits. Have you ever heard of Dean Holland? Well, this guy is an internet marketing samurai guru ninja, and he has (in my opinion) the best affiliate marketing training programs money can buy. iPro gives you a step by step guide to starting an affiliate marketing business that incorporates recurring commissions and big ticket backend sales. Oh! Did I mention that as an iPro partner you will also be earning 90% commission on all of the products in the sales funnel Dean and his team have created and optimized for the highest conversions. Another thing I forgot to mention, is that the iPro partner program cookies every lead you send into their hot and ready, highly optimized, funnel system, back to you, for life. Hopefully, you got all of that. Lifetime cookies with 90% commission.

Recurring commissions.

Earnings on big ticket backend funnel sales. So, right now you probably think that all sounds fine and dandy. Where is the buy button? But, Wait! I partnered with iPro as a Platinum member and was unable to obtain the capital to upgrade to Masters before the 30-day window expired and still put a thousand opt-ins onto my Internet Profits, cookied list. Nevertheless, I am recommending that when you become a partner, you apply for the iPro Masters package as you will be able to maximize your earnings potential from day one. Oh! I haven’t mentioned that Platinum members can earn up to 1000 dollar commission on those high end, big ticket, items I was blabbering on about before. And if you were a Masters member, you would be earning up to 2500 dollars on backend sales. Best Affiliate Programs to Make Money For Beginners or Seasoned Pros Finally, what turns my crank the most about becoming a client of Dean Holland, is he’s a super ninja marketing guru. He builds and supports high converting sales funnels,

He builds and supports all of the front end products,

He incorporates membership site income,

He creates and supports big commission offers,

He created a community of like-minded individuals,

He fused that community with a fun and friendly coaching staff,

He includes lots of live engagements so you can get going immediately,

He gives you straightforward steps to take and detailed training,

This system is so comprehensive that even a beginner with utterly no background in online marketing, and none of the fancy sales related knowledge, can generate a very real and actual income online quite easily. And, equipped with enough capital, said greenhorn could see very rapid results. The ball is in your court now. Take this opportunity to grow your business and invest in this high paying affiliate program with 90% Commission, Lifetime Cookies, Recurring Commission, Backend Sales, and a Team of Professional Marketers working to get you the maximum return on your investment. Go ahead and click that Buy Now Button or Click Here to become an Internet Profits Partner. Are you going to run traffic at a proven sales funnel and earn lifetime commish as a Masters Partner? I am!

How Can You Make Money Using Domain Hunter Gatherer Pro Posted by Oderus Missing Beaver on Oct 17, 2016 in Low Cost Start Up | 0 comments Today I am going to review how it is possible to make money using Domain Hunter Gatherer.

To begin with, you can utilize the Premium Web2. 0 Hunter to find expired web 2.0s which can be reregistered. Implementing this approach, you will be capable of obtaining these aged accounts for way cheap. After you make the 2.0 yours, you will recondition them, update all the graphics, fill out all of the appropriate data to make them appear legitimate, and include a link back to a website you are trying to rank. You could also develop a vast network of these old web 2 properties and use them for backlinking and promoting your money sites. Or, you could even sell these aged subdomains. Or, possibly you could offer a backlinking service in which people would buy links from your seasoned web 2.0s. The Higher Ticket Operation

You can utilize Domain Auction Hunter for scraping the more popular domain auction houses to find the best quality expiring domains. By employing this strategy, you will be spending significantly more money. However, you will be picking up the best domains before they have a chance to expire. These domain names are more spendy because there is more competition, not to mention, they will have higher Domain Authority (DA), Trust Flow (TF), and more backlinks. Plus, many of the tools used for unearthing and examining these properties still exhibit the antiquated PR (Page Rank) metric. Page Rank is a no longer supported metric Google used to use to determine the worthiness of a domain. However, not everyone has gotten that memo. Which means, there are still individuals who still take that metric as if it were the word of God and are willing to spend unprecedented amounts of money on a PR3 or higher domain. I should probably mention that you can use Domain Auction Hunter for free should you choose this opportunity, and, it also is included in the full professional version of the software. You can undoubtedly make money by scooping up these babies and then flipping even just the URL with no site built on it for two, three, or even up to ten times what you paid depending on the domain. Imagine, picking up a property for $65 and then selling it for $600. Or, go ahead and build a website on the domain, drive some traffic to it, document the revenue the site is generating, then put it up for sale on a site like eBay or Flippa. Not to mention you can also offer additional services to the buyer. Propose SEO or traffic packages, or maybe you are good with web design. You can estimate how much you should sell these properties for by multiplying the monthly income of the site by ten. Or possibly, even calculate the price somewhere around two to three years worth of revenue generated by the site. My Personal Favorite System

I fancy using Expired Domain Hunter as it is the most cost-effective way of acquiring substantial quantities of aged domains with sound metrics for the low low price of registration. There are no auction fees or anything of that nature. Merely go to your favorite registrar and purchase them for approximately ten dollars each. Adopting the Domain Hunter Gatherer Pro software makes accumulating the choicest expired domains nearly effortless and is absolutely worth the monthly charge associated with it, should you want to continuously add high-quality aged domains to your arsenal and take your business to a higher plain of existence. Or, mayhaps you don’t require the addition of new domains all the time. Nonetheless, DHG is an extraordinary investment even if you only desire to use it on an “as needed” basis. Domain Hunter Gatherers founder Jim Epton is entirely cool with that decision as well. However, once or twice per year he will offer an extraordinary discount sometimes for three months, six months, or yearly subscriptions. The Professional Version of Domain Hunter Gatherer introduces, even more, possibilities and is a marvelous tool for developing a sustainable business. You can scrape for expired domains using particular keywords or keyword phrases. It is even possible to upload a list of keywords you are interested in. Or, you can hunt by crawling authority websites. A good way of doing this is by creating a seed list. To make a seed list, you will have to have a piece of software similar to ScrapeBox and a really, really big list of keywords. Then you go and scrape a highly trusted domain like Wiki or any other high-authority website you desire links from. When that has completed, you will possess a significant amount of URLs which you can upload to Expired Domain Hunter Hunt From Website. This process will produce a list of expired domains which have backlinks coming directly from the authority site. That kicks serious ass because these links are hard to acquire through conventional means. Now, that the easy part is over, here is where the due diligence comes into play. (This part is easy too, just time consuming.) First, you need to filter the given results by whatever metrics you demand. I will usually begin by setting the filters to segregate the .coms, .nets, and .orgs. Then select DA of 10+, Majestic TF of 10+, and often even PA of 10+. Next, you will need to investigate the filtered results DHG has yielded. To begin, I like to check the domain I want to examine at Godaddy (any registrar will work) and make sure it is still available. Then, I take the URL to Archive.org and take a pretty good look at what it used to be. That will help cut down the time spent examining because you will be able to see if the site was ever managed in a spammy way. Next, once you have determined that the domain looks clean, you will need to employ a service like Majestic, Ahrefs, or Moz Open Site Explorer to examine the backlink profile of these domains. This part is crucial when evaluating the properties. A majority of people will blow this part or entirely skip over it. Show Me The Money Right? So! You have now manipulated your software, and done careful study on all of your domains prior to acquiring. Now, you could scoop all these up for yourself. Or, you could even start selling lists of handpicked expired domains. Don’t worry about buying up all the domains if this is something that sounds like a good idea to you. Just make a list and sell them singly or as bundles. Although, make certain that your lists are kept fresh and don’t repeatedly sell the same file over and over. That will piss off your customers when the domains are not available. Remember earlier when I mentioned that you could build a website, run some traffic, then turn it into profit. Using expired domains are perfect for that as they are way affordable, already have some trust and authority, and, with a little work can be very profitable. Plus, don’t overlook offering any additional services you can provide to the buyer for an extra boost to your ROI. Maybe you would like to build a fleet of these websites then sell off backlinks. Good quality links are always in demand. One more way to develop your income would be to buy up as many of these expired properties as you can handle and start building yourself a private blog network that you can publish to and backlink from to power up your personal and or client web properties. So, by now you should be starting to understand how Domain Hunter Gatherer could plausibly fatten your wallet. Buy Domain Hunter Gatherer Now! Get busy building a business you can be proud of! Keep in mind that this Is Not a get rich scheme but an actual business model that can be readily implemented and for a reasonably small cost. With steady commitment on your part, expired domain mining could easily develop into a lucrative opportunity. Go Now!

Click Here to Pick out the best DHG package for your needs! Read More

Could Growing Hemp As An Alternative Fuel Replace Fossil Fuels Posted by Oderus Missing Beaver on Sep 26, 2016 in Green Business | 1 comment Our planet is in serious trouble. We consume its resources way too fast to allow them to renew themselves. We pollute the environment with our technologies, thus creating another problem. We generate a lot of waste and toxic residues. If we don’t reverse this trend, soon we are going to spoil the planet and kill all forms of life on it. That is the threat most scientists have warned us about. As governments have started to take responsibility for making the Earth a better place, most business owners and venture capitalists have followed the trend. They all pursue green business opportunities that would enable them to put their money to good use while doing something good for the humankind. These investors and entrepreneurs have managed to change the face of our planet. We have made tremendous progress in taming wind and water, and capturing their energy and putting it into the service of the humanity. We’ve begun to identify and employ renewable resources, in order to avoid massive deforestation. Using hemp instead of our regular fuel sources seems to be the latest craze among entrepreneurs from all over the world. It seems that hemp and cannabis can make excellent biofuels, thus being a sustainable alternative to current sources such as petroleum and gas. As hemp and cannabis are renewable resources, by using them for making fuel, we can avoid the depletion of our non-renewable resources. This is a hot niche, and the savviest of investors are going to take full advantage of it before it becomes the norm. Growing hemp for fuel is one of the most lucrative green business opportunities one could have today. Humanity needs fuels in massive amounts. We are demanding consumers, as we need to power our factories, our ships, our planes and our cars. We aren’t ready to give up everything, and live as our forefathers did. We want our technology to progress, and we demand our modern inventions, so we have to find an eco-friendly way of powering all these machines and equipment. As this use for hemp is very new, and its growth was severely stunted due to prohibition, this industry isn’t well developed just yet. That means it hides tremendous opportunities for businesses, so there are no wonders why smart entrepreneurs and venture capitalists place their bets on this alternative source of fuel. The odds are favorable, so these pioneers could be the winners of this game of making our planet a better place for the generations to come. Since everybody has become aware of the need to protect our resources, people who have ideas and those who have the money to implement them have committed to making hemp the primary fuel source of the future. That would solve the huge issue of dwindling petrol and natural gas resources. Forecasts aren’t too good in these areas, as estimations show we can expect these resources to become depleted quite soon. We still have some time, but if we don’t take action now, we may get to the point where we won’t be able to generate enough power for all our countries. That could be the biggest crisis for humanity ever. Scientists and governments are aware of the danger, so they actively encourage research in the area of bio-fuels based on cannabis or hemp. One of their biggest advantages is that they are renewable resources. Unlike trees that take decades to centuries to grow, these plants only need a few months to reach maturity. That makes them an excellent source for fuels. That means investors and business owners who are going to bet on cultivating these plants could be big winners. These green business opportunities are here for us. They have a tremendous potential, as chances are they are going to be in extremely high demand within a very short time. As there’s not enough petrol in the world to satisfy the demand of our rapidly growing industry, everybody is in search of alternative sources of energy to take advantage of. That is why growing cannabis is such a hot niche for all those who are interested in investing their money and their energy in green business opportunities with great potential. That is a trend which is going to become mainstream within one or two generations, so why not start today and be among the first to benefit? Read More

Is Selling Backlinks A Good Businesses Opportunity Posted by Oderus Missing Beaver on Sep 26, 2016 in Low Cost Start Up | 1 comment

Creative Cannabis Opportunities Fill Your Pockets With Green Posted by Oderus Missing Beaver on Sep 25, 2016 in Green Business | 1 comment There are a lot of places where marijuana is becoming legal, and a lot of people are ready to make money with different business models. If you want to read about some of these ideas and learn why this could be important to you, keep reading, and you will find more info on this page. Cannabis is a great new business opportunity because of how many people use it and how many actual uses it really has. Even though it was recently illegal in the USA, it now is becoming widely accepted as a medication. Some states even let you buy it for recreational purposes as long as you stick to some limits. That is because the people in charge are no longer those who were brainwashed by the whole "Reefer Madness" negative propaganda campaigns that went on to be totally false but still shocking. You may think of weed as a drug to use for fun, but to a lot of people it's an effective medication. Cannabis can help you cope with pain, anxiety, depression, glaucoma, PTSD, eating disorders, and so many more issues. Even if someone wants to use it just to pass the time, it can be argued that it's a hell of a lot safer than alcohol and many prescription drugs that are commonly prescribed. People were misled to believe that it was akin to dangerous drugs. They actually have it scheduled next to heroin, for instance, because according to the DEA it's that dangerous. Yet, nobody has ever overdosed on THC and died, and now people are finally figuring out just how misleading that propaganda from the past is. Marijuana is used by some people all the time before they do anything. There are individuals who like to argue that pot is addictive mentally. Even if that was true, it certainly is not physically addictive, as people don't get sick or experience any withdrawal symptoms when they go without. Still, because of how much people like to smoke, vaporize, or eat hemp you can bet that no matter when you start a business you'll have a lot of customers. It is easy to find them as long as you offer quality products or if you're selling quality marijuana strains. Many options are out there for people that want to smoke marihuana in the way of papers, pipes, and vaporizers. However, in many areas, there aren't that many good shops. If you know where the smoke shops are in your area, go and check them out to see if they are actually offering good prices on good products. Some people try to capitalize in those areas by providing cheap options, so each person has to keep buying from them. You can easily open a business with locally blown glass pipes, options from good companies, and just be a more respected shop in your area and make real money. Marijuana sellers exist that offer medical or recreational options depending on where you live. If you've heard that you are about to live in a state where it's legal to buy, then you should prepare by getting to know what you can sell and how you can source it. Usually, shops grow their own supply and have it tested for things like pesticides, mold, and to check how much THC and CBD are in each strain. Jumping into owning a shop can be hard sometimes because you have to accept cash only usually, but you can get around things like that if you work out a system. You may live in a state where marijuana use is not all that accepted in the way of recreational or medical sales. However, even then it's everywhere, and you don't have even to deal with it specifically. You can sell CBD oil that is sourced from hemp legally all over the United States. There are limits to how much THC can be in this, and if you get caught not following the rules it can get your stock taken from you, you may have to pay fines, and may even lead to jail time. Cannabis and hemp are awesome ways to make money these days through CBD oil, medical marijuana, and a lot of other hemp things that can be built into a business. Make sure you do everything legally, and you will find this to be a business type that takes off in a lot of different places in the future. Start your hemp business today! Here is a perfect example of how one guy turned hemp into a profitable business. Watch this video!