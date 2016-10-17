How Can You Make Money Using Domain Hunter Gatherer Pro

Posted by Oderus Missing Beaver on Oct 17, 2016 in Low Cost Start Up | 0 comments

Today I am going to review how it is possible to make money using Domain Hunter Gatherer.

Click to Buy Domain Hunter Gatherer

The Most Affordable Way

To begin with, you can utilize the Premium Web2. 0 Hunter to find expired web 2.0s which can be reregistered. Implementing this approach, you will be capable of obtaining these aged accounts for way cheap. After you make the 2.0 yours, you will recondition them, update all the graphics, fill out all of the appropriate data to make them appear legitimate, and include a link back to a website you are trying to rank.

You could also develop a vast network of these old web 2 properties and use them for backlinking and promoting your money sites.

Or, you could even sell these aged subdomains.

Or, possibly you could offer a backlinking service in which people would buy links from your seasoned web 2.0s.

The Higher Ticket Operation

You can utilize Domain Auction Hunter for scraping the more popular domain auction houses to find the best quality expiring domains.

By employing this strategy, you will be spending significantly more money. However, you will be picking up the best domains before they have a chance to expire.

These domain names are more spendy because there is more competition, not to mention, they will have higher Domain Authority (DA), Trust Flow (TF), and more backlinks. Plus, many of the tools used for unearthing and examining these properties still exhibit the antiquated PR (Page Rank) metric.

Page Rank is a no longer supported metric Google used to use to determine the worthiness of a domain. However, not everyone has gotten that memo. Which means, there are still individuals who still take that metric as if it were the word of God and are willing to spend unprecedented amounts of money on a PR3 or higher domain.

I should probably mention that you can use Domain Auction Hunter for free should you choose this opportunity, and, it also is included in the full professional version of the software.

You can undoubtedly make money by scooping up these babies and then flipping even just the URL with no site built on it for two, three, or even up to ten times what you paid depending on the domain. Imagine, picking up a property for $65 and then selling it for $600.

Or, go ahead and build a website on the domain, drive some traffic to it, document the revenue the site is generating, then put it up for sale on a site like eBay or Flippa. Not to mention you can also offer additional services to the buyer. Propose SEO or traffic packages, or maybe you are good with web design.

You can estimate how much you should sell these properties for by multiplying the monthly income of the site by ten. Or possibly, even calculate the price somewhere around two to three years worth of revenue generated by the site.

My Personal Favorite System

I fancy using Expired Domain Hunter as it is the most cost-effective way of acquiring substantial quantities of aged domains with sound metrics for the low low price of registration. There are no auction fees or anything of that nature. Merely go to your favorite registrar and purchase them for approximately ten dollars each.

Adopting the Domain Hunter Gatherer Pro software makes accumulating the choicest expired domains nearly effortless and is absolutely worth the monthly charge associated with it, should you want to continuously add high-quality aged domains to your arsenal and take your business to a higher plain of existence.

Or, mayhaps you don’t require the addition of new domains all the time. Nonetheless, DHG is an extraordinary investment even if you only desire to use it on an “as needed” basis. Domain Hunter Gatherers founder Jim Epton is entirely cool with that decision as well. However, once or twice per year he will offer an extraordinary discount sometimes for three months, six months, or yearly subscriptions.

The Professional Version of Domain Hunter Gatherer introduces, even more, possibilities and is a marvelous tool for developing a sustainable business.

You can scrape for expired domains using particular keywords or keyword phrases. It is even possible to upload a list of keywords you are interested in.

Or, you can hunt by crawling authority websites. A good way of doing this is by creating a seed list. To make a seed list, you will have to have a piece of software similar to ScrapeBox and a really, really big list of keywords. Then you go and scrape a highly trusted domain like Wiki or any other high-authority website you desire links from.

When that has completed, you will possess a significant amount of URLs which you can upload to Expired Domain Hunter Hunt From Website. This process will produce a list of expired domains which have backlinks coming directly from the authority site. That kicks serious ass because these links are hard to acquire through conventional means.

Now, that the easy part is over, here is where the due diligence comes into play. (This part is easy too, just time consuming.)

First, you need to filter the given results by whatever metrics you demand. I will usually begin by setting the filters to segregate the .coms, .nets, and .orgs. Then select DA of 10+, Majestic TF of 10+, and often even PA of 10+.

Next, you will need to investigate the filtered results DHG has yielded.

To begin, I like to check the domain I want to examine at Godaddy (any registrar will work) and make sure it is still available.

Then, I take the URL to Archive.org and take a pretty good look at what it used to be. That will help cut down the time spent examining because you will be able to see if the site was ever managed in a spammy way.

Next, once you have determined that the domain looks clean, you will need to employ a service like Majestic, Ahrefs, or Moz Open Site Explorer to examine the backlink profile of these domains. This part is crucial when evaluating the properties. A majority of people will blow this part or entirely skip over it.

Show Me The Money Right?

So! You have now manipulated your software, and done careful study on all of your domains prior to acquiring.

Now, you could scoop all these up for yourself.

Or, you could even start selling lists of handpicked expired domains. Don’t worry about buying up all the domains if this is something that sounds like a good idea to you. Just make a list and sell them singly or as bundles. Although, make certain that your lists are kept fresh and don’t repeatedly sell the same file over and over. That will piss off your customers when the domains are not available.

Remember earlier when I mentioned that you could build a website, run some traffic, then turn it into profit. Using expired domains are perfect for that as they are way affordable, already have some trust and authority, and, with a little work can be very profitable. Plus, don’t overlook offering any additional services you can provide to the buyer for an extra boost to your ROI.

Maybe you would like to build a fleet of these websites then sell off backlinks. Good quality links are always in demand.

One more way to develop your income would be to buy up as many of these expired properties as you can handle and start building yourself a private blog network that you can publish to and backlink from to power up your personal and or client web properties.

So, by now you should be starting to understand how Domain Hunter Gatherer could plausibly fatten your wallet.

Buy Domain Hunter Gatherer Now! Get busy building a business you can be proud of!

Keep in mind that this Is Not a get rich scheme but an actual business model that can be readily implemented and for a reasonably small cost.

With steady commitment on your part, expired domain mining could easily develop into a lucrative opportunity.

Go Now!

Click Here to Pick out the best DHG package for your needs!