Is Selling Backlinks A Good Businesses Opportunity

Sep 26, 2016

Having an online business is the dream for many. The latest economy crisis has made people think about building alternative sources of revenue. Everybody fears losing their jobs, so it makes sense to find ways of generating some additional income, no matter how small. As online businesses are relatively easy to set up and run, many people try their hand at building a website or offering internet-related services.

Selling backlinks can be a lucrative business model. However, you need to know how to do it the right way, as Google doesn’t consider this a legit practice. They like to penalize webmasters who buy links for their websites. Nonetheless, inbound links are still one of the main factors that help sites improve their rankings, so, selling links is still a viable business. The caveat is that webmasters caught buying links risk a severe penalty that could cost them their entire business.

Under these circumstances, you should set up your backlink selling business the smart way. Your links need to come from websites that have high authority, with good DA, PA and Majestic Trust Flow. Building these resources from scratch can be extremely time-consuming. It might even take years until your business becomes viable. That is why you have to find shortcuts for building a solid portfolio of websites with excellent authority and history. You can achieve this by buying expired and aged domains.

There are many sellers of domains that are either freshly expired or on the verge of expiration. You can check out their authority, their incoming links, and their link building profile. You can see their Majestic Trust and other such parameters. Acquiring these domains will give you a significant competitive edge. If you sell links from a domain that’s aged and authoritative, you are going to be able to obtain better prices from your customers. Besides, your patrons are going to enjoy more benefits, as their web pages are going to climb their way up in the SERPs much faster than the pages of their competitors.

Since Google has decided to penalize low-quality links, a business selling backlinks should be very careful about its portfolio of websites. Even if a client would pay less money to get a link from a domain with less authority, such links might harm their business, so they aren’t such a great idea anymore. It’s always better to buy a handful of high-quality incoming links, rather than hundreds of lower quality ones. You’d have a much better return on your investment when building only authoritative links to your web properties. That is how Google works these days, and most webmasters know it very well. That is why they avoid link networks that have a portfolio of weak websites.

If you want your backlink selling business to thrive, you need to make sure your portfolio is one of the best. By buying expired or aged domains, you can build a robust network in only a fraction of the time needed to develop it from scratch. Besides, such domains can be relatively inexpensive. All you need is the patience to properly evaluate these domains and a good software like Domain Hunter Gatherer Pro and Ahrefs. There will likely be other people bidding on these auction properties, but not all of them will be willing to pay a lot of money, so you should do your math as well and decide upon your maximum bid and don’t get suckered into overspending.

This strategy has the greatest odds of becoming successful, as it is based on using only the highest quality resources. Google likes aged domains with a spotless reputation, so they tend to give more weight to links coming from such sources. Your clients are going to be excited when they see their websites climbing the SERPs with relatively small investments for acquiring incoming links. Using only excellent quality PBNs makes it harder for Google to spot the link buyers. That is another reason to be very careful when picking up your network domains, as buying links is considered to be a black hat practice. Yet, Google can’t catch all webmasters who use this strategy, so there’s always going to be a market for your high-quality backlinks. If you are smart, you can enjoy a very nice income and a steady profit.

Start your very own backlink selling business today!

