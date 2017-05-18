Growing Medical Marijuana for Distribution to Dispensaries

Marijuana offers up a variety of medicinal uses. These include treating chronic pain syndromes, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, chronic illness and more. Although the use of medical marijuana is still often a very controversial topic, many states are turning to the laws and changing regulations allowing for the use of marijuana as medicine.

As recently as December of 2014, Federal agencies no longer raid medical marijuana dispensaries. Thus, it’s now legal to grow certain amounts of marijuana and to sell these strains of cannabis to the medical dispensaries.

If you’re wanting to get into the business of growing medical marijuana with the intention of selling it to the cannabis dispensaries, there are a few things that you’ll need to consider.

Start By Doing Your Research

You’ll want to ensure that you’re not in violation of any local zoning laws. A good example is that you can’t grow medical marijuana (or even personal marijuana) within a pre-specified distance from child care centers and school zones. There are other laws regarding certain neighborhoods and playgrounds as well that all must be followed to the letter to ensure that your crop is being grown in agreement with the law.

Appropriate permits are also required before starting any commercial growing operation. You will also have to be in a commercially zoned area and not residential.

To be a good candidate for growing medical marijuana, there is much risk involved. All sorts of laws and regulations must be considered, and there are all kinds of required permits that must be filled out and licenses to be applied for.

All Federal regulations must be complied with, and most of the states also require a complete background check for everyone who will be employed at the site. That includes all of the investors and all of the owners as well.

Any previous drug convictions or drug related charges could potentially disqualify anyone from any position in the growing field as well as the dispensary.

Once all of the above has been passed and approved, you will want to hire an expert on growing and cultivating marijuana. This expert can recommend the right strains, the best growth mediums, and procedures, as well as other details to ensure that all of the operation is in full compliance with the regulations and state standards.

Each state will have its own specific rules regarding this, and some will require a certified grower be included as a part of the licensing requirements. There are also some concerns that must be considered prior to beginning any growth operation.

Marijuana, just like any other agricultural crop, is subject to certain pests, mold growths, and fungi. If your crop gets infected with one of these conditions, it can result in a poor harvest.

It’s important to research all of the risks and learn the proper techniques for operating a successful growing operation. The more thorough your research, and sticking firmly to the instructions, the more likely your crop will be a successful one.

It’s also recommended that if you are going to run a medicinal cannabis growing operation, you should also hire an attorney. There will be many times where you will need a legal advisor to give you advice. The attorney can also ensure that all of the required permits and licenses are procured and that the operation is always in complete compliance with all of the city, county, and local state regulations. A good lawyer can be an indispensable asset to have on the books.

There are a variety of ways to grow medical marijuana. It will be dependent upon the area, region and how much money the growing operators are willing to invest into the operation as to which method they utilize.

Proper irrigation, fertilization, and harvesting are all essential parts of the process. Putting up a reliable fence will help keep intruders as well as animals out and will contribute to a more successful operation. Growing high-quality cannabis will require a significant investment of time and money at start-up.

Once all of the proper licenses are in hand, and all of the regulations have been met, it’s time to get busy putting together your growing facility. Most of the more successful operations start each crop with cloned plants in lieu of seeds.

Proper Preparation Of The Soil Is A Must

It must be suitably fertilized, tilled, and prepared for the clones to be planted. Then, after the clones are placed and adequately situated in the earth, they will have to be monitored for pests, weeds and other issues that may create a less than desirable plant.

As the medicine matures, the growers will carefully monitor the plant’s health until it is ready to be harvested. It’s important to note that only female plants are collected. Male plants should be removed from your crops immediately, or at the least, they should have the round male portions of their plant manhood removed immediately to prevent pollination from occurring.

The female plants will have white hair like protrusions where the male plants have round ball-like protrusions. It’s vital to be able to tell whether or not you’re growing male or female plants. Male plants will not produce what is desired at the dispensaries and should always be trimmed or removed from the crop.

For Proper Growth, All Plants Will Require Some TLC

They will need to be carefully monitored to ensure that they are growing properly, have plenty of nourishment, water, and are suitably producing quality medicine.

If in doubt then your expert needs to examine the plants carefully and possibly remove any that may be compromised to ensure the crop remains strong and healthy. Some strains will do better in some regions than others. Learning which strains perform well in your area is vital to the success of your crop as well.

Growing Medical Grade Marijuana is Not Easy

It takes teamwork and a fair amount of elbow grease to ensure that your marijuana crop meets the standards required by a dispensary. All Federal and local rules and regulations must be complied with in order to sell cannabis to a dispensary and be the best marijuana dispensary.